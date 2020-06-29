All apartments in Indianapolis
121 South Wittfield Street

121 South Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in Warren Township off Washington and Post Road, minutes to Morningstar Golf Club, I-465 and Warren Central High School. Home features nice eat-in kitchen and a large yard with a deck and storage barn. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 South Wittfield Street have any available units?
121 South Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 121 South Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 South Wittfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 South Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 South Wittfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street offer parking?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 South Wittfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 South Wittfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
