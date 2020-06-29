All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 121 North Gladstone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
121 North Gladstone Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

121 North Gladstone Avenue

121 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted two-story rental home located in a quiet neighborhood in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--New flooring throughout
--Fresh paint
--Washer/dryer hookups

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immeiately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
121 North Gladstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 121 North Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 North Gladstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 North Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 North Gladstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 North Gladstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College