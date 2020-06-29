121 North Gladstone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted two-story rental home located in a quiet neighborhood in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--New flooring throughout

--Fresh paint

--Washer/dryer hookups



Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immeiately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.