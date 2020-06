Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on Indy's East side. Walking in you will find the family room, kitchen, laundry room, a nice sun room / office space, and half bath. Continue upstairs where you will find the large private master suite with a private full bath and large walk in closet, as well as the other 3 bedrooms and another full bath. You will also notice the low maintenance laminate flooring in many of the areas.