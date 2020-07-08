All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

11540 Crockett Drive

11540 Crockett Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11540 Crockett Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Warren Township in popular Cumberland Estates, off 10th & Cumberland Rd, this home is close to highway access, shops, restaurants and schools. Home features 4beds/2.5baths in a large spacious layout. Property includes fresh paint throughout and new carpet upstairs. Formal dining room and family room with gas fireplace. Laminate flooring on main level. Nice fenced-in backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 Crockett Drive have any available units?
11540 Crockett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11540 Crockett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11540 Crockett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 Crockett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11540 Crockett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive offer parking?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive have a pool?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive have accessible units?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11540 Crockett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11540 Crockett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

