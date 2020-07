11526 Plum Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN A CUL-DE-SAC IN WARREN TOWNSHIP. ORIGINALLY ONE OF THE MODEL HOMES! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, CEILING FANS AND A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN SEPARATING THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM FROM THE SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOMS. THE HOME BOASTS A GRAND LARGE GREAT ROOM ADJACENT TO THE OPEN KITCHEN WHICH OFFERS A SEPARATE BREAKFAST NOOK PROVIDING CONVENIENT ACCESS TO THE PATIO FROM THE SIDE DOOR TO THE LARGE BACKYARD AND FIRE PIT WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY BARBECUES AND GOOD TIMES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTE OPENERS.



JUST 20 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN INDY AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER!



GAS AND ELECTRIC



WARREN TOWNSHIP



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.