All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11420 McDowell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11420 McDowell Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

11420 McDowell Drive

11420 Mc Dowell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11420 Mc Dowell Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Lovely 5 Bedroom in Warren Township off German Church between 10th & 21st, minutes to I-70, Warren Central High School and Maple Creek Golf Course. Home features fresh paint throughout, new carpet, nice eat-in kitchen with laminate floors and lots of cabinet space. Large deck and fenced backyard. 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 McDowell Drive have any available units?
11420 McDowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 McDowell Drive have?
Some of 11420 McDowell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 McDowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11420 McDowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 McDowell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11420 McDowell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11420 McDowell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11420 McDowell Drive offers parking.
Does 11420 McDowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 McDowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 McDowell Drive have a pool?
No, 11420 McDowell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11420 McDowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 11420 McDowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 McDowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 McDowell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College