11420 McDowell Drive

Lovely 5 Bedroom in Warren Township off German Church between 10th & 21st, minutes to I-70, Warren Central High School and Maple Creek Golf Course. Home features fresh paint throughout, new carpet, nice eat-in kitchen with laminate floors and lots of cabinet space. Large deck and fenced backyard. 2-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



