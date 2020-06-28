11353 Shady Hollow Lane

Amenities

ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! BRAND NEW RENOVATION of this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Home in Bradford Trace-Warren Township. Featuring Many Updates including Stunning Barn Wood Look Vinyl Floor Planking throughout, Fresh paint in Lovely Neutral Tones, New Light Fixtures, a Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with New Counter Tops, Freshly Painted Cabinets and All New Stainless Steel Appliances Included! Large Living Room boasts Vaulted Ceilings and entry into your Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The 2 Additional Bedrooms off the Main Entrance share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, Attached 2 Car Garage. Mature Trees and a Great Wooden Deck in the Back Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Lots of Privacy in this Back Yard as well with Trees lining the back area of the Yard and a Neighbor's Privacy Fence. Close to Interstates, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



This Property is not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.