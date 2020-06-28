All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11353 Shady Hollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11353 Shady Hollow Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:59 PM

11353 Shady Hollow Lane

11353 Shady Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11353 Shady Hollow Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! BRAND NEW RENOVATION of this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Home in Bradford Trace-Warren Township. Featuring Many Updates including Stunning Barn Wood Look Vinyl Floor Planking throughout, Fresh paint in Lovely Neutral Tones, New Light Fixtures, a Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with New Counter Tops, Freshly Painted Cabinets and All New Stainless Steel Appliances Included! Large Living Room boasts Vaulted Ceilings and entry into your Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The 2 Additional Bedrooms off the Main Entrance share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, Attached 2 Car Garage. Mature Trees and a Great Wooden Deck in the Back Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Lots of Privacy in this Back Yard as well with Trees lining the back area of the Yard and a Neighbor's Privacy Fence. Close to Interstates, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

This Property is not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have any available units?
11353 Shady Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have?
Some of 11353 Shady Hollow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11353 Shady Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11353 Shady Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11353 Shady Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11353 Shady Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11353 Shady Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College