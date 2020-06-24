All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11324 Arches Drive

11324 Arches Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11324 Arches Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,116 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features carpeted floors, a cook-friendly eat-in kitchen, spacious dining area, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Arches Drive have any available units?
11324 Arches Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11324 Arches Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Arches Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Arches Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11324 Arches Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11324 Arches Drive offer parking?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11324 Arches Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Arches Drive have a pool?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Arches Drive have accessible units?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Arches Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11324 Arches Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11324 Arches Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
