Amenities

all utils included recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom with ALL Utilities Included Near Harding and Morris - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis!



This newly rehabbed spacious one bedroom is located on a quiet street and is the perfect place to relax. This property is close to I-70, Beautiful Downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Zoo. The unit is equipped with Fridge and Stove.



$50 OFF THE 2ND MONTH'S RENT!!!



$100 Key deposit and $625 Deposit REQUIRED!!!



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING!!!



NO PETS ACCEPTED!!



(RLNE5833205)