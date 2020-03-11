1126 West 28th Street

Amenities

A beautiful rental hime in Indianapolis! Your next home includes



--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

--Large front porch

--Open layout

--Fresh paint and flooring

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Off-street parking

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.