Indianapolis, IN
1126 West 28th Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 PM

1126 West 28th Street

1126 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A beautiful rental hime in Indianapolis! Your next home includes

--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--Large front porch
--Open layout
--Fresh paint and flooring
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Off-street parking
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Walk-in closets,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 West 28th Street have any available units?
1126 West 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 West 28th Street have?
Some of 1126 West 28th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 West 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 West 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 West 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 West 28th Street offers parking.
Does 1126 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1126 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

