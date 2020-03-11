1126 West 28th Street

Amenities
A beautiful rental hime in Indianapolis! Your next home includes
--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--Large front porch
--Open layout
--Fresh paint and flooring
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Off-street parking
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.