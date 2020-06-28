All apartments in Indianapolis
1121 Canterbury Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:41 AM

1121 Canterbury Ct

1121 Canterbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Canterbury Court, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Cute 2 BR Condo in a popular NW Indy Location! - Located just east of Ditch Road off 86th St this 2 BR 2 bath Condo is now available. Nestled into the Canterbury Condominium Community this well cared for home offers Maintenance Free Living, Private location with more than 1270 sq/ft of living space. The Master BR features a full bath, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The Kitchen comes complete with Refrigerator, Electric Cook top Stove and Dishwasher. The spacious LR features Patio doors with access the back deck and outdoor space. This home also offers washer/dryer, separate storage space and covered parking with convenient access to your home. Water service and trash removal are included. The community features a Clubhouse and Private Pool surrounded by lush bushes and mature trees Grab your stuff cause this one's Move in Ready!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5306083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Canterbury Ct have any available units?
1121 Canterbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Canterbury Ct have?
Some of 1121 Canterbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Canterbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Canterbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Canterbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Canterbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1121 Canterbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Canterbury Ct offers parking.
Does 1121 Canterbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Canterbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Canterbury Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Canterbury Ct has a pool.
Does 1121 Canterbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 1121 Canterbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Canterbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Canterbury Ct has units with dishwashers.

