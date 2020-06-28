1121 Canterbury Ct

Amenities

Cute 2 BR Condo in a popular NW Indy Location! - Located just east of Ditch Road off 86th St this 2 BR 2 bath Condo is now available. Nestled into the Canterbury Condominium Community this well cared for home offers Maintenance Free Living, Private location with more than 1270 sq/ft of living space. The Master BR features a full bath, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The Kitchen comes complete with Refrigerator, Electric Cook top Stove and Dishwasher. The spacious LR features Patio doors with access the back deck and outdoor space. This home also offers washer/dryer, separate storage space and covered parking with convenient access to your home. Water service and trash removal are included. The community features a Clubhouse and Private Pool surrounded by lush bushes and mature trees Grab your stuff cause this one's Move in Ready!



No Cats Allowed



