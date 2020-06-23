1117 Farley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 2BR/1 bath duplex is off 10th & I465 on Indy's west side. Minutes to Downtown, I-465, shops and more! Home features large eat-in kitchen leading out to a patio and large backyard. Updated bathroom with nice ceramic tile and glass block window. Nice front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.