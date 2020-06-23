All apartments in Indianapolis
1117 Farley Drive
1117 Farley Drive

1117 Farley Drive
Location

1117 Farley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2BR/1 bath duplex is off 10th & I465 on Indy's west side. Minutes to Downtown, I-465, shops and more! Home features large eat-in kitchen leading out to a patio and large backyard. Updated bathroom with nice ceramic tile and glass block window. Nice front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Farley Drive have any available units?
1117 Farley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1117 Farley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Farley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Farley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Farley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Farley Drive offer parking?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Farley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Farley Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Farley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Farley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Farley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Farley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
