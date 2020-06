Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 3/14/20 on a 2 year term ! Free 1 months rent credited on the 2nd full month



Sharp 3bdrm with loft and 2.5 bath home for rent. Features insulated garage, fully fenced backyard, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, custom blinds, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. This home is a must see!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.