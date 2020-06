1109 North Downey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Irvington bungalow for downtown or Community E Hospital professional. Walk to Ellenberger Pk, pool, library, Jockamo's, Black Acre Brewery or Lazy Daze Coffee House. Ride bike 5 miles to downtown, catch bus 2 blocks away. Newer kitchen appliances,updated bathrm and kitchen with tile floors. Dry part.fin bsmnt for bonus,offc, workout,storage. Covered front porch for visiting with friendly neighbors. Privacy fence, deck and garden spot. All apppliances included. One dog under 35# or i cat. Twenty four hour notice to tenant needed for showings. Available for August 1 move in.