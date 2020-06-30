1102 N. Somerset Ave.

1102 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex with a new roof and windows on the west side of Indianapolis. Section 8 not accepted. Appliances are included. Pets allowed with approval. Utilities are IPL for electricity, and Citizens for gas/water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
