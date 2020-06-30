All apartments in Indianapolis
1102 N. Somerset Ave.
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1102 N. Somerset Ave.

1102 North Somerset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex with a new roof and windows on the west side of Indianapolis. Section 8 not accepted.
Appliances are included.
Pets allowed with approval. Utilities are IPL for electricity, and Citizens for gas/water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have any available units?
1102 N. Somerset Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1102 N. Somerset Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1102 N. Somerset Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 N. Somerset Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. offer parking?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have a pool?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 N. Somerset Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 N. Somerset Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

