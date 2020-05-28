All apartments in Indianapolis
110 North Grant Avenue
110 North Grant Avenue

110 N Grant Ave · No Longer Available
Location

110 N Grant Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Amazing Home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bath this duplex is the perfect place for you to live. There are lots of updates through the entire home, lots of modern amenities and reasons you will want to check out this home before its too late. Some of the amenities you can enjoy are new security fence and new security light, new vinyl flooring, new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new garbage disposal, washer and dryer hookups and much more.The home is super clean with a modern and open feel. Bring your own appliances and make it your own home. CALL TODAY to see this place before its already rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
110 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 110 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

