110 North Grant Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal recently renovated

This Amazing Home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bath this duplex is the perfect place for you to live. There are lots of updates through the entire home, lots of modern amenities and reasons you will want to check out this home before its too late. Some of the amenities you can enjoy are new security fence and new security light, new vinyl flooring, new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new garbage disposal, washer and dryer hookups and much more.The home is super clean with a modern and open feel. Bring your own appliances and make it your own home. CALL TODAY to see this place before its already rented!