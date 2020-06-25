Rent Calculator
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM
10835 Kilworth Court
10835 Kilworth Court
Location
10835 Kilworth Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
EAST/LAWRENCE TWP
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom Ranch style home! Lawrence township schools. Beautiful hardwood floor and spacious rooms. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have any available units?
10835 Kilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 10835 Kilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Kilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Kilworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court offer parking?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not offer parking.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have a pool?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
