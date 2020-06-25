All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10835 Kilworth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10835 Kilworth Court
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

10835 Kilworth Court

10835 Kilworth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10835 Kilworth Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
EAST/LAWRENCE TWP

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom Ranch style home! Lawrence township schools. Beautiful hardwood floor and spacious rooms. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 Kilworth Court have any available units?
10835 Kilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10835 Kilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Kilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Kilworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court offer parking?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not offer parking.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have a pool?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Kilworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10835 Kilworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College