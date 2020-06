Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Lovingly maintained home on a large corner lot. Convenient location just off German Church Road. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and more! Lots of room with two living areas, four large bedrooms and a basement for your recreation and storage.