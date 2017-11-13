All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 24 2019

1048 Bradbury

1048 East Bradbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1048 East Bradbury Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Available Now** 1 Bedroom located in heart of Garfield park and directly across the street from Garfield Park and Garfield Park Brewery.

Lawn care included. Tenants cover all utilities. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Joel at Joel@platcollective.com or TEXT at 317-246-9866 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Bradbury have any available units?
1048 Bradbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1048 Bradbury currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Bradbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Bradbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Bradbury is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Bradbury offer parking?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not offer parking.
Does 1048 Bradbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Bradbury have a pool?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Bradbury have accessible units?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Bradbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Bradbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Bradbury does not have units with air conditioning.

