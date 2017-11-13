1048 Bradbury

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Available Now** 1 Bedroom located in heart of Garfield park and directly across the street from Garfield Park and Garfield Park Brewery.



Lawn care included. Tenants cover all utilities. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Joel at Joel@platcollective.com or TEXT at 317-246-9866 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!