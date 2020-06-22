All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 7 2019 at 1:35 PM

1035 North Park Avenue

1035 N Park Ave
Location

1035 N Park Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

Stunning open concept condo in the most desired area. Located just steps to Mass Ave and the new Bottleworks District. Large two-bedroom, two and a half bath has ample room for entertainment. This space floods with natural light. Enjoy the sunsets over the city skyline on your private deck. The kitchen is a dream with large island/breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances that are included, and ample cabinets. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and bathroom with a stunning walk-in shower. The laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. Sophisticated finishes throughout. This is a truly rare find. This home is in walking distance to tons of the best restaurants and bars on Mass Ave and the best local shopping you can find. You'll be able to enjoy a night out without the hassle. Monon Trail is within a 3-minute ride. Off-street parking is available in the attached garage. The new Bottleworks District complex will be your neighbor when it opens next year. You'll have a food hall, movie theater, game lounge, year-round patio bar to enjoy your nights and weekends relaxing

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. No pets allowed.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2067234840

$100 Admin Fee

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/957870?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 North Park Avenue have any available units?
1035 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 1035 North Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1035 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1035 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1035 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1035 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1035 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1035 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1035 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

