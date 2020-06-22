1035 North Park Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Stunning open concept condo in the most desired area. Located just steps to Mass Ave and the new Bottleworks District. Large two-bedroom, two and a half bath has ample room for entertainment. This space floods with natural light. Enjoy the sunsets over the city skyline on your private deck. The kitchen is a dream with large island/breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances that are included, and ample cabinets. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and bathroom with a stunning walk-in shower. The laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. Sophisticated finishes throughout. This is a truly rare find. This home is in walking distance to tons of the best restaurants and bars on Mass Ave and the best local shopping you can find. You'll be able to enjoy a night out without the hassle. Monon Trail is within a 3-minute ride. Off-street parking is available in the attached garage. The new Bottleworks District complex will be your neighbor when it opens next year. You'll have a food hall, movie theater, game lounge, year-round patio bar to enjoy your nights and weekends relaxing



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. No pets allowed.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2067234840



$100 Admin Fee



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/957870?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.