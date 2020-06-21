All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10340 Woodhaven Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10340 Woodhaven Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

10340 Woodhaven Circle

10340 Woodhaven Circle · (317) 806-2071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10340 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have any available units?
10340 Woodhaven Circle has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10340 Woodhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10340 Woodhaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10340 Woodhaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10340 Woodhaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle offer parking?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10340 Woodhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10340 Woodhaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10340 Woodhaven Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity