Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10338 Rouark Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

10338 Rouark Lane

10338 Rouark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10338 Rouark Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! You will FALL in love with this home this season! Featuring 3 Bedroom and 2 and a half Bathrooms this home is sure to blow you away! This home features newer flooring throughout and a wonderful back deck! Stop by today so we can start making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10338 Rouark Lane have any available units?
10338 Rouark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10338 Rouark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10338 Rouark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10338 Rouark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10338 Rouark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane offer parking?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane have a pool?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane have accessible units?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10338 Rouark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10338 Rouark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

