Indianapolis, IN
1033 Reserve Way
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

1033 Reserve Way

1033 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Reserve Way, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a8d6c10f7 ----
This fabulous 2 story 3 bedroom 1 bath condo is situated right on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple in the neighborhood of \"The Reserve at Broad Ripple\". Tons of upgrades and features in this home: upgraded stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave), cherry cabinetry, cherry hardwood flooring, stackable washer and dryer, jetted whirlpool tub, upgraded bathroom hardware, master bedroom with private balcony. Separate living room and dining room. Blinds provided throughout the home.
Community pool, single car attached garage and community parking spots. This home is one of a kind - just steps to the Broad Ripple Arts centers and the Monon Trail

* Water and HOA bill paid by owner

Tenant is responsible for - electricity and gas utility bills at the home.

AT&T alarm at the property - all hook-up and expenses associated with the alarm are the responsibility of the tenant if they choose to utilize this.

Security Deposit = $1,499

Pets are not allowed

Section 8 not accepted

Directions to your new home: East on Broad Ripple Ave to Wintrhop Ave. North on Winthrop (turns into Westfield) to Reserve - the house in on your left.

Call the school directly to verify the district.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

1 Car Attached Garage
Disposal
Garage
Pool
Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Reserve Way have any available units?
1033 Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Reserve Way have?
Some of 1033 Reserve Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Reserve Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Reserve Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Reserve Way is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Reserve Way offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Reserve Way offers parking.
Does 1033 Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Reserve Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Reserve Way have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Reserve Way has a pool.
Does 1033 Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 1033 Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Reserve Way has units with dishwashers.

