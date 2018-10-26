1033 Reserve Way

Amenities

This fabulous 2 story 3 bedroom 1 bath condo is situated right on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple in the neighborhood of \"The Reserve at Broad Ripple\". Tons of upgrades and features in this home: upgraded stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave), cherry cabinetry, cherry hardwood flooring, stackable washer and dryer, jetted whirlpool tub, upgraded bathroom hardware, master bedroom with private balcony. Separate living room and dining room. Blinds provided throughout the home.

Community pool, single car attached garage and community parking spots. This home is one of a kind - just steps to the Broad Ripple Arts centers and the Monon Trail



* Water and HOA bill paid by owner



Tenant is responsible for - electricity and gas utility bills at the home.



AT&T alarm at the property - all hook-up and expenses associated with the alarm are the responsibility of the tenant if they choose to utilize this.



Security Deposit = $1,499



Pets are not allowed



Section 8 not accepted



Directions to your new home: East on Broad Ripple Ave to Wintrhop Ave. North on Winthrop (turns into Westfield) to Reserve - the house in on your left.



Call the school directly to verify the district.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



