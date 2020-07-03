1029 Saint Paul St 1029

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous Renovated Duplex near Downtown - Property Id: 193407



Location. Location. Location. Walking distance to Downtown Fountain Square. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Brand new renovations with a high quality look. Hardwood floors & brand new carpet. Updated kitchen appliances. Laundry room on main floor includes W/D. Off-street park spot. Updated windows will help in the winter. Great spot for two roommates.



No smoking. Pets considered upon approval. Additional $25 monthly fee per animal. $3300 monthly household income required.



12 month lease. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn-care included. 5% Military Discount on Rent.

