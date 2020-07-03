All apartments in Indianapolis
1029 Saint Paul St 1029

1029 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Saint Paul St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Renovated Duplex near Downtown - Property Id: 193407

Location. Location. Location. Walking distance to Downtown Fountain Square. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Brand new renovations with a high quality look. Hardwood floors & brand new carpet. Updated kitchen appliances. Laundry room on main floor includes W/D. Off-street park spot. Updated windows will help in the winter. Great spot for two roommates.

No smoking. Pets considered upon approval. Additional $25 monthly fee per animal. $3300 monthly household income required.

12 month lease. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn-care included. 5% Military Discount on Rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193407
Property Id 193407

(RLNE5451455)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have any available units?
1029 Saint Paul St 1029 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have?
Some of 1029 Saint Paul St 1029's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Saint Paul St 1029 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 offer parking?
No, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have a pool?
No, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have accessible units?
No, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Saint Paul St 1029 has units with dishwashers.

