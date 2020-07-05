All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10246 Nassau Ln
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:11 PM

10246 Nassau Ln

10246 Nassau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10246 Nassau Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4ca531053 ---- This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home was recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh carpet and paint. The home has lots of living space with a separate living room, family room (decorative fireplace - not functional) and sunroom. There is also a separate dining area. The kitchen is amazing and offers lots of cabinets and countertop space and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. There is a large 2.5 car attached garage and fenced yard as well. Additional perks included washer and dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom vanity and many rooms have ceiling fans installed. Security deposit = $1,150 Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Fence Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Stove Sunroom W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10246 Nassau Ln have any available units?
10246 Nassau Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10246 Nassau Ln have?
Some of 10246 Nassau Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10246 Nassau Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10246 Nassau Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10246 Nassau Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10246 Nassau Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10246 Nassau Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10246 Nassau Ln offers parking.
Does 10246 Nassau Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10246 Nassau Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10246 Nassau Ln have a pool?
No, 10246 Nassau Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10246 Nassau Ln have accessible units?
No, 10246 Nassau Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10246 Nassau Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10246 Nassau Ln has units with dishwashers.

