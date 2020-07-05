10246 Nassau Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4ca531053 ---- This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home was recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh carpet and paint. The home has lots of living space with a separate living room, family room (decorative fireplace - not functional) and sunroom. There is also a separate dining area. The kitchen is amazing and offers lots of cabinets and countertop space and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. There is a large 2.5 car attached garage and fenced yard as well. Additional perks included washer and dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom vanity and many rooms have ceiling fans installed. Security deposit = $1,150 Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included. Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Fence Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Stove Sunroom W/D Hook Ups