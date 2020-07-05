Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Cute 3 bedroom ranch with fenced in backyard. Home features a spacious living room with ceiling fan and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Black kitchen appliances provided. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with two having hardwood floors that are easy to clean. Don't miss out on this wonderful ranch! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have any available units?
10221 Baribeau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.