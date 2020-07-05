All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10221 Baribeau Lane

10221 Baribeau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Baribeau Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Cute 3 bedroom ranch with fenced in backyard. Home features a spacious living room with ceiling fan and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Black kitchen appliances provided. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with two having hardwood floors that are easy to clean. Don't miss out on this wonderful ranch!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have any available units?
10221 Baribeau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10221 Baribeau Lane have?
Some of 10221 Baribeau Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Baribeau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Baribeau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Baribeau Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10221 Baribeau Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane offer parking?
No, 10221 Baribeau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Baribeau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have a pool?
No, 10221 Baribeau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have accessible units?
No, 10221 Baribeau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Baribeau Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10221 Baribeau Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

