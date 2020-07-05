10221 Baribeau Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Cute 3 bedroom ranch with fenced in backyard. Home features a spacious living room with ceiling fan and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Black kitchen appliances provided. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with two having hardwood floors that are easy to clean.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.