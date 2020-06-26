10213 Catalina Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.

INDIANAPOLIS - 38th & Mitthoeffer

4 Bedroom, 2 bath Ranch with Living Room, Family Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Other features include: Washer and Dryer Hookup, Fresh paint, new carpet, one car electric garage, back covered patio, shed, fenced yard, master bedroom connected to half bath, mini blinds, dual vanity full bathroom, large yard.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE

CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:

12month lease required

Sorry no pets



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, gas or electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com



