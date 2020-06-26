10213 Catalina Dr.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
INDIANAPOLIS - 38th & Mitthoeffer
4 Bedroom, 2 bath Ranch with Living Room, Family Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Other features include: Washer and Dryer Hookup, Fresh paint, new carpet, one car electric garage, back covered patio, shed, fenced yard, master bedroom connected to half bath, mini blinds, dual vanity full bathroom, large yard.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
12month lease required
Sorry no pets
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, gas or electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4963732)