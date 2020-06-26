All apartments in Indianapolis
10213 Catalina Dr.

10213 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10213 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

INDIANAPOLIS - 38th & Mitthoeffer
4 Bedroom, 2 bath Ranch with Living Room, Family Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Other features include: Washer and Dryer Hookup, Fresh paint, new carpet, one car electric garage, back covered patio, shed, fenced yard, master bedroom connected to half bath, mini blinds, dual vanity full bathroom, large yard.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
12month lease required
Sorry no pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, gas or electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Catalina Dr. have any available units?
10213 Catalina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10213 Catalina Dr. have?
Some of 10213 Catalina Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 Catalina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Catalina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Catalina Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10213 Catalina Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10213 Catalina Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10213 Catalina Dr. offers parking.
Does 10213 Catalina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Catalina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Catalina Dr. have a pool?
No, 10213 Catalina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10213 Catalina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10213 Catalina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Catalina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 Catalina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
