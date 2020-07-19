All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10147 Gable Court

10147 Gable Court · No Longer Available
Location

10147 Gable Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease Today and Move In by 2-25-19 to receive First Full Months RENT FREE!!
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath tri-level for rent in Warren Township. Home features large living room, family room, office, large kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, large yard with mature trees, 1 car attached garage.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10147 Gable Court have any available units?
10147 Gable Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10147 Gable Court currently offering any rent specials?
10147 Gable Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10147 Gable Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10147 Gable Court is pet friendly.
Does 10147 Gable Court offer parking?
Yes, 10147 Gable Court offers parking.
Does 10147 Gable Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10147 Gable Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10147 Gable Court have a pool?
No, 10147 Gable Court does not have a pool.
Does 10147 Gable Court have accessible units?
No, 10147 Gable Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10147 Gable Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10147 Gable Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10147 Gable Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10147 Gable Court does not have units with air conditioning.
