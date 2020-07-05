All apartments in Indianapolis
10126 Catalina Dr

10126 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa65b21003 ---- This amazing 4 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home has it all! A large living room and separate family room (fireplace is non-functioning). A wonderful open kitchen with eat-in area. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Large yard with rear patio and storage shed. The four bedrooms are all a good size too! Central Air Security deposit = $900 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm-If tenant choose to utilize the alarm all services/maintenance are at tenant\'s expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Blinds Provided Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Catalina Dr have any available units?
10126 Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Catalina Dr have?
Some of 10126 Catalina Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10126 Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10126 Catalina Dr offer parking?
No, 10126 Catalina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10126 Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 10126 Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 10126 Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

