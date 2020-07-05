10126 Catalina Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa65b21003 ---- This amazing 4 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home has it all! A large living room and separate family room (fireplace is non-functioning). A wonderful open kitchen with eat-in area. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Large yard with rear patio and storage shed. The four bedrooms are all a good size too! Central Air Security deposit = $900 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm-If tenant choose to utilize the alarm all services/maintenance are at tenant\'s expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Blinds Provided Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups