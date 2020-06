Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this gorgeous, historic home in the ultra-popular Bates-Hendricks neighborhood! Fully renovated, this home boasts wood floors throughout, and includes an eat-in kitchen and upstairs loft. Outside, a parking pad ensures that you don't have to worry about finding street parking. Within walking distance to multiple parks, schools, and restaurants, you do not want to miss this gem!