Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful, recently renovated apartment located on a quiet street in Indianapolis! Ready to move in and call it yours! Spacious floor plan with built in kitchen! New flooring/carpet, paint, bathroom and air conditioner/heat unit. Apartment has two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Text Nora at 317-965-8489 to schedule a showing.