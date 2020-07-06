All apartments in Indianapolis
1006 Lexington Avenue

Location

1006 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to your retreat center tucked away in North Square, blocks from all of Fountain Square's attractions (Wildwood Market, Inferno Room, Siam square, the list goes on!) and the Cultural Trail. Walk or bike to neighboring Fletcher Place!

This stunning home provides you a peaceful retreat with a gorgeous kitchen featuring a large kitchen island with exposed brick. Spacious living areas and a DREAMY master suite (walk-in closet not pictured to respect current tenant). Off-street parking and w/d in-unit. **Pictures from previous tenants**

Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1006 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1006 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

