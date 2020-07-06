1006 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to your retreat center tucked away in North Square, blocks from all of Fountain Square's attractions (Wildwood Market, Inferno Room, Siam square, the list goes on!) and the Cultural Trail. Walk or bike to neighboring Fletcher Place!



This stunning home provides you a peaceful retreat with a gorgeous kitchen featuring a large kitchen island with exposed brick. Spacious living areas and a DREAMY master suite (walk-in closet not pictured to respect current tenant). Off-street parking and w/d in-unit. **Pictures from previous tenants**



Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.



Pre-Qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.