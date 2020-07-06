1005 East Morris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Large 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex with great location in Fountain Square and off-street parking! Just steps away from the fountain, you can see Thunderbird, the Fountain Square Theater building, and the Murphy from the front porch! First floor has good size living room, dining room, and modern updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor with the full bath. Washer and dryer are included with the unit. This is great home for anyone looking to enjoy all that Fountain Square offers!



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!