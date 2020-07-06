All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:57 PM

1005 East Morris Street

1005 East Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East Morris Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Large 3 bed, 1.5 bath duplex with great location in Fountain Square and off-street parking! Just steps away from the fountain, you can see Thunderbird, the Fountain Square Theater building, and the Murphy from the front porch! First floor has good size living room, dining room, and modern updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor with the full bath. Washer and dryer are included with the unit. This is great home for anyone looking to enjoy all that Fountain Square offers!

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 East Morris Street have any available units?
1005 East Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 East Morris Street have?
Some of 1005 East Morris Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 East Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 East Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 East Morris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 East Morris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1005 East Morris Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 East Morris Street offers parking.
Does 1005 East Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 East Morris Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 East Morris Street have a pool?
No, 1005 East Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 East Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 East Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 East Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 East Morris Street has units with dishwashers.

