Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1899 Horseguard Close
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1899 Horseguard Close
1899 Horseguard Close
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1899 Horseguard Close, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have any available units?
1899 Horseguard Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 1899 Horseguard Close have?
Some of 1899 Horseguard Close's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1899 Horseguard Close currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Horseguard Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Horseguard Close pet-friendly?
No, 1899 Horseguard Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close offer parking?
Yes, 1899 Horseguard Close offers parking.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1899 Horseguard Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have a pool?
Yes, 1899 Horseguard Close has a pool.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have accessible units?
No, 1899 Horseguard Close does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1899 Horseguard Close has units with dishwashers.
Does 1899 Horseguard Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 1899 Horseguard Close does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
