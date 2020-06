2847 Henley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

SPACIOUS ENERGY EFFICIENT TOWN HOME. FEATURES INCLUDE AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AN ELEGANT & NEUTRAL DECOR, 9 FT CEILINGS, DARK STAINED WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, IVORY WALLS, WHITE TRIM, 22 CAN LIGHTS, DARK MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHS, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, 2 PANTRIES IN KITCHEN, LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET IN MBR. 4TH BR CAN ALSO BE AN OFFICE/FAMILY ROOM/PLAYROOM/DEN/HOME THEATER. LARGE CLOSET ON LOWER LEVEL. HI-EFF HVAC & HWT. GARAGE IS 20' W x 19' DEEP WITH AN 81" TALL DOORWAY. COVERED PORCH, REAR BALCONY DECK. BEAUTIFUL COMMON GROUNDS W/ WALKING PATH & POND. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING, & MAJOR ROADS. NAPERVILLE/DUPAGE FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OFFERS GREAT HIKING AND BIKING OPPORTUNITIES. DIST. 204 SCHOOLS. DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE HAS MANY ACTIVITIES AND IS A REFERENCE POINT THAT OTHER TOWNS USE FOR PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT. TOUGH TO FIND A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE. ADDITIONAL PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON. ONE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. RENT DISCOUNT AVAILABLE FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE. **AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE RENTERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.**