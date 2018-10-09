1215 Denver Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Town-home Ready just Move in. Wood Laminate Floors entire Main Floor! Newer Light Fixtures, Hardware, and Neutral Earth Tones Paint through out. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counters Tops, SS. Appliances, Oak Cabinets.Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace.Dinning area with sliding glass doors that open to a Private green belt. Master Suite offers Full Private Bath with double closets.Good size Second Bedroom, Bonus Loft perfect for Home Office. Front Load Washer & Dryer conveniently Located on 2nd Floor. Bathrooms with Newer Flooring and Granite Vanity's Fantastic location, close to shopping and downtown. Rules for applying: Rental Application: M-Red on line easy download, Current Credit Report, 2 months Pay Stubs, Back Ground Check.Copy of DL. Rental agent Does Not assist with Application,Please supply all mentioned forms in 1 PDF File for application to be considered.