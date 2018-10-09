All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:15 AM

1215 Denver Court

1215 Denver Court · (630) 778-3728
Location

1215 Denver Court, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Town-home Ready just Move in. Wood Laminate Floors entire Main Floor! Newer Light Fixtures, Hardware, and Neutral Earth Tones Paint through out. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counters Tops, SS. Appliances, Oak Cabinets.Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace.Dinning area with sliding glass doors that open to a Private green belt. Master Suite offers Full Private Bath with double closets.Good size Second Bedroom, Bonus Loft perfect for Home Office. Front Load Washer & Dryer conveniently Located on 2nd Floor. Bathrooms with Newer Flooring and Granite Vanity's Fantastic location, close to shopping and downtown. Rules for applying: Rental Application: M-Red on line easy download, Current Credit Report, 2 months Pay Stubs, Back Ground Check.Copy of DL. Rental agent Does Not assist with Application,Please supply all mentioned forms in 1 PDF File for application to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Denver Court have any available units?
1215 Denver Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 Denver Court have?
Some of 1215 Denver Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Denver Court currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Denver Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Denver Court pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Denver Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1215 Denver Court offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Denver Court does offer parking.
Does 1215 Denver Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Denver Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Denver Court have a pool?
No, 1215 Denver Court does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Denver Court have accessible units?
No, 1215 Denver Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Denver Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Denver Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Denver Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Denver Court does not have units with air conditioning.
