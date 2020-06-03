807 Davis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage

Gorgeous & large 1 bedroom unit with den in Sherman Plaza available for rent starting 8/1/2020. Entire apartment was freshly painted last year with a neutral gray color. Enjoy luxury living in the heart of downtown Evanston. Take the elevator up to the 14th floor to this sun-filled unit with southern exposures that sweep over the city & the lake. The open floorplan has a private den/office adjacent to the kitchen, spacious bedroom, & balcony. The building features 24-hour doorperson, party room, storage, bike room, public health club, & more. Parking & water included in the rent. Walk to school!