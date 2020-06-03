All apartments in Evanston
Location

807 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Gorgeous & large 1 bedroom unit with den in Sherman Plaza available for rent starting 8/1/2020. Entire apartment was freshly painted last year with a neutral gray color. Enjoy luxury living in the heart of downtown Evanston. Take the elevator up to the 14th floor to this sun-filled unit with southern exposures that sweep over the city & the lake. The open floorplan has a private den/office adjacent to the kitchen, spacious bedroom, & balcony. The building features 24-hour doorperson, party room, storage, bike room, public health club, & more. Parking & water included in the rent. Walk to school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Davis Street have any available units?
807 Davis Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Davis Street have?
Some of 807 Davis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Davis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 807 Davis Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 Davis Street does offer parking.
Does 807 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Davis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 807 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Davis Street has units with dishwashers.
