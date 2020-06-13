255 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL📍
Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living.
Apartment complexes may allow you to bring your pets, but you’ll probably have to bring immunization records and pay higher deposits. You'll also may have to pay a slightly higher monthly rent in exchange for the privilege of bringing Fluffy and Fido. Some apartment complexes and townhomes may also have breed restrictions on certain types of dogs.
Vernon Hills even has 3-bedroom apartments for families with children. However, since families with children generally prefer to stay in the same place for longer periods of time, you may need to get on a waiting list until a vacancy opens up for an apartment with a larger number of bedrooms.
The other suburbs near Vernon Hills are equally high quality and desirable. Libertyville, Mundelein, and Lincolnshire are just some of the great places nearby that you might want to check out if you’re having trouble finding what you need right in Vernon Hills. It’s all part of the same region in Lake County, where you can have a very good quality of living.
Even though Vernon Hills is very far outside of the city of Chicago, residents can still take advantage of the amazing Chicago public transit system. Metra routes run all the way from downtown Chicago up to Vernon Hills, with stops at many points in between. I-94 is also a major highway that runs from south of Chicago, all the way up to Wisconsin; Vernon Hills also offers easy access to it for convenient travel.
Vernon Hills has a huge new library with lots of high-technology resources available. The city also has plenty of desirable shopping and restaurant options, so you won’t have to drive in to the city of Chicago to get the things you need. You can enjoy the big-city excitement of Chicago from a more comfortable distance.
June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month
Vernon Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,358 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Vernon Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills
As rents have increased marginally in Vernon Hills, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Vernon Hills.
- While Vernon Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.