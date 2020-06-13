255 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

Moving to Vernon Hills

Apartment complexes may allow you to bring your pets, but you’ll probably have to bring immunization records and pay higher deposits. You'll also may have to pay a slightly higher monthly rent in exchange for the privilege of bringing Fluffy and Fido. Some apartment complexes and townhomes may also have breed restrictions on certain types of dogs.

Vernon Hills even has 3-bedroom apartments for families with children. However, since families with children generally prefer to stay in the same place for longer periods of time, you may need to get on a waiting list until a vacancy opens up for an apartment with a larger number of bedrooms.

The other suburbs near Vernon Hills are equally high quality and desirable. Libertyville, Mundelein, and Lincolnshire are just some of the great places nearby that you might want to check out if you’re having trouble finding what you need right in Vernon Hills. It’s all part of the same region in Lake County, where you can have a very good quality of living.