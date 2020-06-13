Apartment List
/
IL
/
vernon hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N Lakeside Dr
860 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746 BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
425 Benjamin Drive
425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
1051 Creek Bend Drive
1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4109 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Menconis Villas by The Lake
1 Unit Available
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5
750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
844 sqft
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
329 Farmingdale Circle
329 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Available from June1!!!! 1200 sf 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets. Pool access. Close to shopping and train station.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2504 sqft
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2738 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2946 sqft
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

Median Rent in Vernon Hills

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vernon Hills is $1,358, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,598.
Studio
$1,170
1 Bed
$1,358
2 Beds
$1,598
3+ Beds
$2,043
City GuideVernon Hills
Vernon Hills started out as just a 200-acre farm in the 1850s. The community didn’t shed its agricultural roots for nearly a hundred years. As it developed, it was still just a far-north outpost of Chicago, until recently.

Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living.

Moving to Vernon Hills

Apartment complexes may allow you to bring your pets, but you’ll probably have to bring immunization records and pay higher deposits. You'll also may have to pay a slightly higher monthly rent in exchange for the privilege of bringing Fluffy and Fido. Some apartment complexes and townhomes may also have breed restrictions on certain types of dogs.

Vernon Hills even has 3-bedroom apartments for families with children. However, since families with children generally prefer to stay in the same place for longer periods of time, you may need to get on a waiting list until a vacancy opens up for an apartment with a larger number of bedrooms.

The other suburbs near Vernon Hills are equally high quality and desirable. Libertyville, Mundelein, and Lincolnshire are just some of the great places nearby that you might want to check out if you’re having trouble finding what you need right in Vernon Hills. It’s all part of the same region in Lake County, where you can have a very good quality of living.

Life in Vernon Hills

Even though Vernon Hills is very far outside of the city of Chicago, residents can still take advantage of the amazing Chicago public transit system. Metra routes run all the way from downtown Chicago up to Vernon Hills, with stops at many points in between.  I-94 is also a major highway that runs from south of Chicago, all the way up to Wisconsin; Vernon Hills also offers easy access to it for convenient travel.

Vernon Hills has a huge new library with lots of high-technology resources available. The city also has plenty of desirable shopping and restaurant options, so you won’t have to drive in to the city of Chicago to get the things you need. You can enjoy the big-city excitement of Chicago from a more comfortable distance.

June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month

Vernon Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,358 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Vernon Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Vernon Hills, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Vernon Hills.
    • While Vernon Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Vernon Hills?
    In Vernon Hills, the median rent is $1,170 for a studio, $1,358 for a 1-bedroom, $1,598 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vernon Hills, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Vernon Hills?
    Some of the colleges located in the Vernon Hills area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Vernon Hills?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vernon Hills from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

    Similar Pages

    Vernon Hills 1 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 Bedrooms
    Vernon Hills Apartments with BalconyVernon Hills Pet Friendly Places
    Vernon Hills Studio Apartments