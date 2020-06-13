Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1125 Depot Road
1125 Depot Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
RENT REDUCED** 8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Results within 1 mile of Gurnee
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18340 West Grand Drive
18340 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
Renovated well cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with basement. Enjoy the Fenced back yard, with deck, 1 pet allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18415 West Grand Drive
18415 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Gurnee
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
1938 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Median Rent in Gurnee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gurnee is $1,227, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,444.
Studio
$1,057
1 Bed
$1,227
2 Beds
$1,444
3+ Beds
$1,847
City GuideGurnee
What does Gurnee have going for it? Aside from an amazing-to-pronounce name, it's home to a little theme park called Six Flags Great America. Ever heard of it?

Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well.

Moving to Gurnee

Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Gurnee are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Gurnee, there are some things to consider:

Travel

Straddling a major interstate means that it’s quick and easy to get from Gurnee to major cities, but it does split the city and it makes walking around Gurnee somewhat of an issue. However, on each side of Interstate 94, it’s easy to walk or bike to necessary places from many houses. Chicago’s Metra system does not service Gurnee, but there is a stop in nearby Waukegan. The city is serviced by the Pace bus system, with multiple stops around Gurnee.

Weather

Only five miles off of Lake Michigan, Gurnee falls victim to some of the harsh lake winds, not to mention the winter weather. In the summer, it can be balmy, although the spring and fall seasons can be quite pleasant.

Lifestyle

Gurnee is a suburban town, based around developments, strip malls and chain stores. With its centralized location, many residents spend more time outside of the city than in the city. Gurnee has managed to develop locally-owned restaurants.

Lead Time

A search for apartments around Gurnee doesn’t need any more or any less lead time than average, although certain times of the year can be worse than others. In particular, summers see an uptick in rental hunts, and cheaper apartments get grabbed up very quickly at this point.

Gurnee’s  Neighborhoods

Gurnee has a number of neighborhoods, but not all of them are suitable for renters. The following neighborhoods tend to be some of the better options to search for apartments in Gurnee.

Northwestern Gurnee: Highly walkable, with plenty of smaller studio apartments and two bedrooms apartments, Northwestern Gurnee is a popular amongst those just getting a foothold in the city.

Grandwood Park: Having sprung up mostly around the same period of time, Grandwood is home to row homes and stand-alone houses. Grandwood Lake, in the western half of the neighborhood, provides a place for summer picnics and winter skating.

Greater Southridge: Close enough to Six Flags that you might be able to hear the screaming from the large coasters on a clear night, Greater Southridge is one of the most car-dependent neighborhoods in Gurnee..

Greater Stonebrook:  Made up of many single-family, medium-sized homes, Greater Stonebrook is scenic and wooded, with newer residences and landscaping. Rental properties are rare in this neighborhood, and are often rented out fairly quickly. Hunt Club Park sits on the southern part of this neighborhood, and with great outdoor space, as well as basketball courts.

Living in Gurnee

Home to Six Flags Great America and the Gurnee Mills shopping mall – the fourth largest in Illinois – Gurnee draws plenty of visitors. Of course, these attractions are also enjoyed by local residents, as is the KeyLime Cove Indoor Waterpark Resort. Jump America is a similar attraction, while Serpent Safari has a roster of animals that will entertain.

For the outdoorsy types, Gurnee has plenty of small lakes and parks within city limits, great for walking and biking, or sitting outside with a laptop and writing. Just outside the western city limits is the Rollins Savanna, a nature preserve with over 1,200 acres to be explored. A five-mile trail circles the preserve and is great for walking and biking, while hiking off the path is welcome as well. Rollins Savanna is considered a top bird-watching site as well, where you may get to see an endangered yellow-headed blackbird or one of many other rare and common species that make their homes there.

If you’re interested in antiquing, the Gurnee Antique Center hosts over 200 dealers, and is a top antique stop in Illinois. There are also a number of home-grown shops around the area, selling anything from botanicals to Italian goods. If you’re interested in books, the Warren-Newport Library is well stocked, and one of the most thorough libraries in the county.

Gurnee doesn’t do too many fairs or festivities, but the annual Gurnee Days are not to be missed, taking place in the center of town and bringing the entire community together. Talent shows, concerts, a parade and plenty of vendors provide half of a week of fun.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gurnee?
In Gurnee, the median rent is $1,057 for a studio, $1,227 for a 1-bedroom, $1,444 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,847 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gurnee, check out our monthly Gurnee Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gurnee?
Some of the colleges located in the Gurnee area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gurnee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gurnee from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

