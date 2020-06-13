121 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL📍
Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well.
Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Gurnee are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Gurnee, there are some things to consider:
Travel
Straddling a major interstate means that it’s quick and easy to get from Gurnee to major cities, but it does split the city and it makes walking around Gurnee somewhat of an issue. However, on each side of Interstate 94, it’s easy to walk or bike to necessary places from many houses. Chicago’s Metra system does not service Gurnee, but there is a stop in nearby Waukegan. The city is serviced by the Pace bus system, with multiple stops around Gurnee.
Weather
Only five miles off of Lake Michigan, Gurnee falls victim to some of the harsh lake winds, not to mention the winter weather. In the summer, it can be balmy, although the spring and fall seasons can be quite pleasant.
Lifestyle
Gurnee is a suburban town, based around developments, strip malls and chain stores. With its centralized location, many residents spend more time outside of the city than in the city. Gurnee has managed to develop locally-owned restaurants.
Lead Time
A search for apartments around Gurnee doesn’t need any more or any less lead time than average, although certain times of the year can be worse than others. In particular, summers see an uptick in rental hunts, and cheaper apartments get grabbed up very quickly at this point.
Gurnee has a number of neighborhoods, but not all of them are suitable for renters. The following neighborhoods tend to be some of the better options to search for apartments in Gurnee.
Northwestern Gurnee: Highly walkable, with plenty of smaller studio apartments and two bedrooms apartments, Northwestern Gurnee is a popular amongst those just getting a foothold in the city.
Grandwood Park: Having sprung up mostly around the same period of time, Grandwood is home to row homes and stand-alone houses. Grandwood Lake, in the western half of the neighborhood, provides a place for summer picnics and winter skating.
Greater Southridge: Close enough to Six Flags that you might be able to hear the screaming from the large coasters on a clear night, Greater Southridge is one of the most car-dependent neighborhoods in Gurnee..
Greater Stonebrook: Made up of many single-family, medium-sized homes, Greater Stonebrook is scenic and wooded, with newer residences and landscaping. Rental properties are rare in this neighborhood, and are often rented out fairly quickly. Hunt Club Park sits on the southern part of this neighborhood, and with great outdoor space, as well as basketball courts.
Home to Six Flags Great America and the Gurnee Mills shopping mall – the fourth largest in Illinois – Gurnee draws plenty of visitors. Of course, these attractions are also enjoyed by local residents, as is the KeyLime Cove Indoor Waterpark Resort. Jump America is a similar attraction, while Serpent Safari has a roster of animals that will entertain.
For the outdoorsy types, Gurnee has plenty of small lakes and parks within city limits, great for walking and biking, or sitting outside with a laptop and writing. Just outside the western city limits is the Rollins Savanna, a nature preserve with over 1,200 acres to be explored. A five-mile trail circles the preserve and is great for walking and biking, while hiking off the path is welcome as well. Rollins Savanna is considered a top bird-watching site as well, where you may get to see an endangered yellow-headed blackbird or one of many other rare and common species that make their homes there.
If you’re interested in antiquing, the Gurnee Antique Center hosts over 200 dealers, and is a top antique stop in Illinois. There are also a number of home-grown shops around the area, selling anything from botanicals to Italian goods. If you’re interested in books, the Warren-Newport Library is well stocked, and one of the most thorough libraries in the county.
Gurnee doesn’t do too many fairs or festivities, but the annual Gurnee Days are not to be missed, taking place in the center of town and bringing the entire community together. Talent shows, concerts, a parade and plenty of vendors provide half of a week of fun.