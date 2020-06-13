121 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL

Moving to Gurnee

Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Gurnee are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Gurnee, there are some things to consider:

Travel

Straddling a major interstate means that it’s quick and easy to get from Gurnee to major cities, but it does split the city and it makes walking around Gurnee somewhat of an issue. However, on each side of Interstate 94, it’s easy to walk or bike to necessary places from many houses. Chicago’s Metra system does not service Gurnee, but there is a stop in nearby Waukegan. The city is serviced by the Pace bus system, with multiple stops around Gurnee.

Weather

Only five miles off of Lake Michigan, Gurnee falls victim to some of the harsh lake winds, not to mention the winter weather. In the summer, it can be balmy, although the spring and fall seasons can be quite pleasant.

Lifestyle

Gurnee is a suburban town, based around developments, strip malls and chain stores. With its centralized location, many residents spend more time outside of the city than in the city. Gurnee has managed to develop locally-owned restaurants.

Lead Time

A search for apartments around Gurnee doesn’t need any more or any less lead time than average, although certain times of the year can be worse than others. In particular, summers see an uptick in rental hunts, and cheaper apartments get grabbed up very quickly at this point.