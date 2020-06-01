All apartments in Evanston
804 Seward ave 1e
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

804 Seward ave 1e

804 Seward St · (847) 331-6307
Location

804 Seward St, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1e · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
1 bed, 1 bath in Evanston - Property Id: 322419

This 1st floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Elmwood and Seward ave in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd Purple Line Stop, Walgreens, Hoosier Mama, Sketchbook Brewery, Fire House Grill and more. Thuis unit includes heat and water

*Amenities*
* Clean
* Hardwood Floors
* Faux Fire Place
* Stainless steel appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Breakfast bar
* Formal dining area
* Modern bath
* Laundry in building
* Back deck
* Radiant heat
* Pet friendly - cats & dogs (up to 35lbs) - $350 pet fee
* $350 move in fee

*Requirements*
* 650 credit score
* Make 3x the rent before taxes
* No evictions
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/804-seward-ave-evanston-il-unit-1e/322419
Property Id 322419

(RLNE5964432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Seward ave 1e have any available units?
804 Seward ave 1e has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Seward ave 1e have?
Some of 804 Seward ave 1e's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Seward ave 1e currently offering any rent specials?
804 Seward ave 1e is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Seward ave 1e pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Seward ave 1e is pet friendly.
Does 804 Seward ave 1e offer parking?
No, 804 Seward ave 1e does not offer parking.
Does 804 Seward ave 1e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Seward ave 1e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Seward ave 1e have a pool?
No, 804 Seward ave 1e does not have a pool.
Does 804 Seward ave 1e have accessible units?
No, 804 Seward ave 1e does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Seward ave 1e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Seward ave 1e has units with dishwashers.
