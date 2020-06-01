804 Seward ave 1e

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

1 bed, 1 bath in Evanston - Property Id: 322419



This 1st floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Elmwood and Seward ave in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd Purple Line Stop, Walgreens, Hoosier Mama, Sketchbook Brewery, Fire House Grill and more. Thuis unit includes heat and water



*Amenities*

* Clean

* Hardwood Floors

* Faux Fire Place

* Stainless steel appliances

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Breakfast bar

* Formal dining area

* Modern bath

* Laundry in building

* Back deck

* Radiant heat

* Pet friendly - cats & dogs (up to 35lbs) - $350 pet fee

* $350 move in fee



*Requirements*

* 650 credit score

* Make 3x the rent before taxes

* No evictions

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/804-seward-ave-evanston-il-unit-1e/322419

Property Id 322419



(RLNE5964432)