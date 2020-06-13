63 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL

Zion Neighborhoods

Now that you've figured out what type of housing you want, it's time to figure out where you want to live. Take a look at the different areas available to get a sense of which would be best for you.

East Zion: The part of Zion that lies to the east of the central Shiloh Park is a pretty sweet spot for several reasons. First of all, the railway station is located in this end of town, right by the corner of Edina Park. If you are planning on riding the tracks to get to wherever you want to go, locating yourself around that area could mean less rushing around in the mornings. The other advantage should be pretty obvious to anyone who has glanced at a map of Zion -- the Illinois Beach State Park, and Lake Michigan beyond it, get closer and closer the further east you go. Want beautiful forest views? Locate yourself on Edina Boulevard if you get the opportunity.

West Zion: Don't go thinking that the other side of town is completely without charms of its own. The expansive Thunderhawk Golf Club will be enough to get some people packing up their clubs and preparing to move right away. You also have a great chance of finding an apartment here that doesn't leave too big a dent in your pocket. It looks like you can afford that golf club membership after all!

Northwest Zion: Even the best plans fall apart eventually. As Zion grew, it couldn't fit entirely within the original planned boundaries. When that happened, the city began to sprawl northwest toward the state boundary with Wisconsin. The homes here were almost all built after 1970 and are a good mix of detached houses and apartment complexes. No, there aren't quite as many amenities in this part of town, but hey, maybe you're the kind of guy (or gal) who enjoys relaxed, simple living?