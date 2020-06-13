Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Hebron Avenue
1713 Hebron Avenue, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1025 sqft
RANCH IS IN GREAT LOCATION AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. LARGE BACK YARD WITH ALLEY ACCESS. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND FULL BASEMENT. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH TABLE EATING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND LOTS OF STORAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sheridan Road Park
1 Unit Available
3313 Colgate Avenue
3313 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
See it to believe it ! It's very rare you find modern and luxury looking totally upgraded almost brand new, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Last year at this time, everything was upgraded, Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
1938 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pine Trail Estates
1 Unit Available
1415 Grand Avenue
1415 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Side of Little Fort
1 Unit Available
322 North COUNTY Street
322 North County Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
450 sqft
BACK UNIT FOR RENT AVAILABLE. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH PRIVATE PARTIAL BASEMENT. BACK YARD AND PARKING IN REAR. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING. REALTOR OWNED BUT NOT LIST AGENT.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
222 North West Street
222 North West Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 West Clayton Street
525 West Clayton Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Vintage building .1st floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, large kitchen. Washer dryer hook up in the basement for your own unit. Tenant pays electric and heat and owner pays water.

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.

Median Rent in Zion

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Zion is $898, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,056.
Studio
$774
1 Bed
$898
2 Beds
$1,056
3+ Beds
$1,351
City GuideZion
The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.

Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks.

Moving to Zion

Finding a decent apt for rent in Zion shouldn't be too difficult. The vacancy rate is usually pretty high, at least in comparison to other places you might actually want to live in. There's a good mixture of properties, so whether you are searching for two-bedroom apartments or three-bedroom houses for rent, there will probably be something that suits you. Of course, all that choice isn't always a good thing. You might end up having a deer-in-the-headlights moment when the need to make a decision paralyzes you into inaction. Stop that right now. Make a list of what you want from a home -- number of bedrooms, pet-friendly, not so far from the nearest store that going out to buy milk will be a pain in the rear -- then focus your search for apartments on properties that meet your exacting criteria. See? You're learning from Zion's founder already -- planning ahead is the route to success.

Zion Neighborhoods

Now that you've figured out what type of housing you want, it's time to figure out where you want to live. Take a look at the different areas available to get a sense of which would be best for you.

East Zion: The part of Zion that lies to the east of the central Shiloh Park is a pretty sweet spot for several reasons. First of all, the railway station is located in this end of town, right by the corner of Edina Park. If you are planning on riding the tracks to get to wherever you want to go, locating yourself around that area could mean less rushing around in the mornings. The other advantage should be pretty obvious to anyone who has glanced at a map of Zion -- the Illinois Beach State Park, and Lake Michigan beyond it, get closer and closer the further east you go. Want beautiful forest views? Locate yourself on Edina Boulevard if you get the opportunity.

West Zion: Don't go thinking that the other side of town is completely without charms of its own. The expansive Thunderhawk Golf Club will be enough to get some people packing up their clubs and preparing to move right away. You also have a great chance of finding an apartment here that doesn't leave too big a dent in your pocket. It looks like you can afford that golf club membership after all!

Northwest Zion: Even the best plans fall apart eventually. As Zion grew, it couldn't fit entirely within the original planned boundaries. When that happened, the city began to sprawl northwest toward the state boundary with Wisconsin. The homes here were almost all built after 1970 and are a good mix of detached houses and apartment complexes. No, there aren't quite as many amenities in this part of town, but hey, maybe you're the kind of guy (or gal) who enjoys relaxed, simple living?

Living in Zion

Whatever part of Zion you decide to make your mark on, make sure that at some point you take a trip to the Zion Historical Society Museum. There simply isn't enough space here to tell you all about the fascinating history of this town and its eccentric founder, but the museum will quench your thirst for knowledge. Now that your curiosity has been piqued, it looks like you're going to have to pay the town a visit, right?

Still not sure whether Zion is the kind of place for you? What if you found out somehow that it's practically on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, and that the Illinois Beach State Park (which is huge) is right on the doorstep? Your reaction to that news probably tells you whether or not this is the place for you. Nature lovers and fans of water sports are probably packing up their bags right now, and they have every right to be excited. The best opportunities for boating, hiking, swimming and bird-watching in the entire state can be found right here. If the thought of getting your toes wet isn't enough to convince you to move here, then perhaps you'll be more tempted by the thought of easy commutes by bus or rail to Chicago or any of the towns along the way. Owning a car here is useful, and that careful city planning means the traffic isn't too bad (thank the founder once again), but it's nice to know public transportation is a viable option, even if you only use it when your conked-out old pile o' rust refuses to start.

June 2020 Zion Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Zion rents increased over the past month

Zion rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Zion stand at $898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Zion's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Zion, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Zion rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Zion, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Zion is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Zion's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Zion.
    • While Zion's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Zion than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Zion.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Zion?
    In Zion, the median rent is $774 for a studio, $898 for a 1-bedroom, $1,056 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,351 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Zion, check out our monthly Zion Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Zion?
    Some of the colleges located in the Zion area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Zion?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Zion from include Chicago, Milwaukee, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

