63 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL📍
Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks.
Finding a decent apt for rent in Zion shouldn't be too difficult. The vacancy rate is usually pretty high, at least in comparison to other places you might actually want to live in. There's a good mixture of properties, so whether you are searching for two-bedroom apartments or three-bedroom houses for rent, there will probably be something that suits you. Of course, all that choice isn't always a good thing. You might end up having a deer-in-the-headlights moment when the need to make a decision paralyzes you into inaction. Stop that right now. Make a list of what you want from a home -- number of bedrooms, pet-friendly, not so far from the nearest store that going out to buy milk will be a pain in the rear -- then focus your search for apartments on properties that meet your exacting criteria. See? You're learning from Zion's founder already -- planning ahead is the route to success.
Now that you've figured out what type of housing you want, it's time to figure out where you want to live. Take a look at the different areas available to get a sense of which would be best for you.
East Zion: The part of Zion that lies to the east of the central Shiloh Park is a pretty sweet spot for several reasons. First of all, the railway station is located in this end of town, right by the corner of Edina Park. If you are planning on riding the tracks to get to wherever you want to go, locating yourself around that area could mean less rushing around in the mornings. The other advantage should be pretty obvious to anyone who has glanced at a map of Zion -- the Illinois Beach State Park, and Lake Michigan beyond it, get closer and closer the further east you go. Want beautiful forest views? Locate yourself on Edina Boulevard if you get the opportunity.
West Zion: Don't go thinking that the other side of town is completely without charms of its own. The expansive Thunderhawk Golf Club will be enough to get some people packing up their clubs and preparing to move right away. You also have a great chance of finding an apartment here that doesn't leave too big a dent in your pocket. It looks like you can afford that golf club membership after all!
Northwest Zion: Even the best plans fall apart eventually. As Zion grew, it couldn't fit entirely within the original planned boundaries. When that happened, the city began to sprawl northwest toward the state boundary with Wisconsin. The homes here were almost all built after 1970 and are a good mix of detached houses and apartment complexes. No, there aren't quite as many amenities in this part of town, but hey, maybe you're the kind of guy (or gal) who enjoys relaxed, simple living?
Whatever part of Zion you decide to make your mark on, make sure that at some point you take a trip to the Zion Historical Society Museum. There simply isn't enough space here to tell you all about the fascinating history of this town and its eccentric founder, but the museum will quench your thirst for knowledge. Now that your curiosity has been piqued, it looks like you're going to have to pay the town a visit, right?
Still not sure whether Zion is the kind of place for you? What if you found out somehow that it's practically on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, and that the Illinois Beach State Park (which is huge) is right on the doorstep? Your reaction to that news probably tells you whether or not this is the place for you. Nature lovers and fans of water sports are probably packing up their bags right now, and they have every right to be excited. The best opportunities for boating, hiking, swimming and bird-watching in the entire state can be found right here. If the thought of getting your toes wet isn't enough to convince you to move here, then perhaps you'll be more tempted by the thought of easy commutes by bus or rail to Chicago or any of the towns along the way. Owning a car here is useful, and that careful city planning means the traffic isn't too bad (thank the founder once again), but it's nice to know public transportation is a viable option, even if you only use it when your conked-out old pile o' rust refuses to start.
June 2020 Zion Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Zion Rent Report. Zion rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Zion rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Zion rents increased over the past month
Zion rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Zion stand at $898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,057 for a two-bedroom. Zion's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Zion, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
Zion rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Zion, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Zion is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Zion's median two-bedroom rent of $1,057 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Zion.
- While Zion's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Zion than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Zion.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.