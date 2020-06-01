All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 800 Elgin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
800 Elgin
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

800 Elgin

800 Elgin Road · (847) 733-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Downtown Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

800 Elgin Road, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
This modern one-bedroom apartment in Evanston features all the amenities of a pool, fitness center, a rooftop deck, and parking for rent. With in-unit laundry, central air, a balcony, carpet, granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathroom, a walk-in closet, and parking spot for rent for $95 this building has everything as well as close proximity to shopping, movie theaters, and the Davis St. CTA Purple Line and Metra. The apartment is available now for $1840, please contact Apartment People in Evanston 619 Grove St. to schedule a viewing today (847)733-8800.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Elgin have any available units?
800 Elgin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Elgin have?
Some of 800 Elgin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Elgin currently offering any rent specials?
800 Elgin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Elgin pet-friendly?
No, 800 Elgin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 800 Elgin offer parking?
Yes, 800 Elgin does offer parking.
Does 800 Elgin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Elgin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Elgin have a pool?
Yes, 800 Elgin has a pool.
Does 800 Elgin have accessible units?
No, 800 Elgin does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Elgin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Elgin has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 Elgin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1717
1717 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
415 Premier
415 Howard St
Evanston, IL 60202
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity