This modern one-bedroom apartment in Evanston features all the amenities of a pool, fitness center, a rooftop deck, and parking for rent. With in-unit laundry, central air, a balcony, carpet, granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathroom, a walk-in closet, and parking spot for rent for $95 this building has everything as well as close proximity to shopping, movie theaters, and the Davis St. CTA Purple Line and Metra. The apartment is available now for $1840, please contact Apartment People in Evanston 619 Grove St. to schedule a viewing today (847)733-8800.



Terms: One year lease