Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Evanston - 2 Bedroom In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 296549



Evanston - Large Dogs Welcome In Unit Laundry

~~~ August 2020 Move IN ~~~

Evanston - Great location at Lee and Judson; Steps to everything in the area.



This first floor abode has hardwood floors throughout. Great room sizes for larger furniture and windows to let in the sunshine from the North.



Close walk to the beach and next to Lincoln School .

Tenant ===> electric baseboard heat, cooking gas and electric; $30 monthly water.



Newer stainless steel appliances including in unit laundry



~ UNIT PHOTOS

Large dogs Welcome

~ Yearly dog fee is $350

We welcome large pets in Evanston

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296549

Property Id 296549



(RLNE5844041)