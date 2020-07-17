All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 309 Ridge Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
309 Ridge Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

309 Ridge Ave 1

309 Ridge Ave · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

309 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,160

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Close to St. Francis Hospital and Ridge bus - Property Id: 308553

- Heat and water included
- Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Plenty of closet space
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Laundry on site
- Small pet friendly (Up to 40lbs, breed restrictions, pet fee applies)
- Storage unit included!
- Parking available for an additional fee
- Responsive maintenance staff

Close to St. Francis Hospital and Ridge bus stop. Short drive to Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Jewel-Osco and more!

Evanston is beautiful and urban, with many amenities. Situated right on the lake, there are lots of parks and public beaches.The purple line el goes from downtown Evanston to downtown Chicago. If you are lucky enough to catch an express train, you'll zip into the city.

General Credit and Income Requirements:
- 650+ credit score
- Gross monthly income should be at lease 3x the rent

Equal housing opportunity

$400 Move In Fee. No Security Deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/309-ridge-ave-evanston-il-unit-1/308553
Property Id 308553

(RLNE5940944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have any available units?
309 Ridge Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have?
Some of 309 Ridge Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Ridge Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Ridge Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Ridge Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Ridge Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Ridge Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Ridge Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 309 Ridge Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 309 Ridge Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Ridge Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Ridge Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 309 Ridge Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
1717
1717 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St
Evanston, IL 60201
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity