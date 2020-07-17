309 Ridge Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Close to St. Francis Hospital and Ridge bus - Property Id: 308553



- Heat and water included

- Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Plenty of closet space

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Laundry on site

- Small pet friendly (Up to 40lbs, breed restrictions, pet fee applies)

- Storage unit included!

- Parking available for an additional fee

- Responsive maintenance staff



Close to St. Francis Hospital and Ridge bus stop. Short drive to Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Jewel-Osco and more!



Evanston is beautiful and urban, with many amenities. Situated right on the lake, there are lots of parks and public beaches.The purple line el goes from downtown Evanston to downtown Chicago. If you are lucky enough to catch an express train, you'll zip into the city.



General Credit and Income Requirements:

- 650+ credit score

- Gross monthly income should be at lease 3x the rent



Equal housing opportunity



$400 Move In Fee. No Security Deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/309-ridge-ave-evanston-il-unit-1/308553

Property Id 308553



(RLNE5940944)