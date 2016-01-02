2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue

Amenities
Charming updated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Evanston! Located in a vintage building, this unit has a new hardwood floors, a separate living room and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer located in basement. This unit is steps from L station and a few blocks from Northwestern University. Rent includes heat and water; tenant responsible for cable, internet, gas, and electric. 1 parking space included in rent. Listing broker must run background/credit check via MySmartMove (not accepting pre-run background or credit checks). Security deposit + First & Last Month's rent required prior to move-in. Pets allowed (1 dog and under 25 lbs). Please email for application or showing times. Leases starting immediate through August 1st taken into consideration at this time!