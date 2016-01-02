2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charming updated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Evanston! Located in a vintage building, this unit has a new hardwood floors, a separate living room and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer located in basement. This unit is steps from L station and a few blocks from Northwestern University. Rent includes heat and water; tenant responsible for cable, internet, gas, and electric. 1 parking space included in rent. Listing broker must run background/credit check via MySmartMove (not accepting pre-run background or credit checks). Security deposit + First & Last Month's rent required prior to move-in. Pets allowed (1 dog and under 25 lbs). Please email for application or showing times. Leases starting immediate through August 1st taken into consideration at this time!