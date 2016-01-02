All apartments in Evanston
2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue

2016 1/2 Sherman Ave · (312) 600-6102
Location

2016 1/2 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Charming updated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Evanston! Located in a vintage building, this unit has a new hardwood floors, a separate living room and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer located in basement. This unit is steps from L station and a few blocks from Northwestern University. Rent includes heat and water; tenant responsible for cable, internet, gas, and electric. 1 parking space included in rent. Listing broker must run background/credit check via MySmartMove (not accepting pre-run background or credit checks). Security deposit + First & Last Month's rent required prior to move-in. Pets allowed (1 dog and under 25 lbs). Please email for application or showing times. Leases starting immediate through August 1st taken into consideration at this time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have any available units?
2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have?
Some of 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have a pool?
No, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 1/2 Sherman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
