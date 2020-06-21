All apartments in Elgin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

725 Ripple Brook Ln

725 Ripple Brook Lane · (847) 857-7055
Location

725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL 60120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537

Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ... Easy access to I90. Vaulted Ceiling, Loft, Gas/wood Fireplace, washer & dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Attached single Garage w/opener. carpeted floors, kitchen floor is hardwood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290537
Property Id 290537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have any available units?
725 Ripple Brook Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have?
Some of 725 Ripple Brook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Ripple Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
725 Ripple Brook Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Ripple Brook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 725 Ripple Brook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 725 Ripple Brook Ln does offer parking.
Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Ripple Brook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 725 Ripple Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 725 Ripple Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Ripple Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Ripple Brook Ln has units with dishwashers.
