Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537
Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ... Easy access to I90. Vaulted Ceiling, Loft, Gas/wood Fireplace, washer & dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Attached single Garage w/opener. carpeted floors, kitchen floor is hardwood.
No Pets Allowed
