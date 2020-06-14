29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Apartment List
Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apar...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
745 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
6 National Street
6 National Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
582 sqft
AMAZING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT!! This upper-level unit has fresh paint, beautiful new wood laminate flooring, and hardwood. Washer and dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Elgin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Results within 5 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
620 Kane Street
620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Elgin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
684 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.

Elgin City Guide

Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apartments, some of which are located in the newly-renovated downtown shopping and entertainment district. Elgin is also home to a riverfront casino, a nice collection of city parks, two nature preserves and a popular public golf course. Living in Elgin is well-suited for budding professionals, moving up in their care

View full City Guide

Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apartments, some of which are located in the newly-renovated downtown shopping and entertainment district. Elgin is also home to a riverfront casino, a nice collection of city parks, two nature preserves and a popular public golf course. Living in Elgin is well-suited for budding professionals, moving up in their careers and newly married couples. It's easy to commute via public transportation between the city and nearby Chicago.

Renting an Apartment in Elgin, IL

One-bedroom apartments can be found throughout the city. There are a number of unique apartment buildings in the historic downtown area as well as units in landscaped communities in the outlying areas. Virtually all apartment complexes and buildings in Elgin require renters to pay a deposit equal to one month's rent at the beginning of the lease. Most leases are for one-year terms, although you can sometimes find leases for six months.

One-bedroom apartments are a good choice for renters who want a little more room than offered by a studio apartment, but who don't have the budget or time necessary to maintain a larger suite. This could include newlywed couples, young professionals commuting to jobs in Chicago and retired couples.

One-bedroom apartments come in a variety of configurations. Some have one big living/dining/kitchen area; others are divided into smaller living spaces. Some of the downtown buildings offer floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brick walls and decorative moldings.

About 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

  • Rents: Expect to pay between $700 and $900 for a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin. The monthly rent usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but usually not heat or electricity. The exception to this is older buildings in the area that are still heated with a boiler system. In such cases, heat is included in the rent.
  • Size: You'll find one-bedroom apartments in Elgin that range from around 600 square feet to around 1,050 square feet.
  • Amenities: Those who rent one-bedroom apartments enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas. Downtown apartment buildings often feature unique amenities like rooftop decks.
  • Security: Most apartment complexes in Elgin provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot, secured underground parking or limited access building entrances.
  • Pets: Most complexes and buildings with one-bedroom apartments in Elgin permit small dogs and cats. Some require an additional deposit.

Attractions Near 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

There are plenty of things to see and do within the City of Elgin. The city is home to the 4,200-acre Poplar Creek Preserve as well as Grand Victoria riverboat casino. Many of the restored buildings downtown have been converted into restaurants and nightclubs. Of course, the many sports, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities offered in Chicago are just a short drive away.

Getting around Elgin is relatively easy. Interstate 90 cuts through the northern part of the city and connects Elgin to Chicago and its western suburbs. In addition, PACE provides local public bus service and Chicago's Metra system provides light rail service between Elgin and Chicago.

Living in a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin has a lot to offer, such as plenty of green spaces, interesting living spaces and easy access to jobs, education, shopping and entertainment in nearby Chicago.

June 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elgin rents held steady over the past month

Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Elgin, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Elgin.
    • While Elgin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

