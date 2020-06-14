29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apartments, some of which are located in the newly-renovated downtown shopping and entertainment district. Elgin is also home to a riverfront casino, a nice collection of city parks, two nature preserves and a popular public golf course. Living in Elgin is well-suited for budding professionals, moving up in their careers and newly married couples. It's easy to commute via public transportation between the city and nearby Chicago.

Renting an Apartment in Elgin, IL

One-bedroom apartments can be found throughout the city. There are a number of unique apartment buildings in the historic downtown area as well as units in landscaped communities in the outlying areas. Virtually all apartment complexes and buildings in Elgin require renters to pay a deposit equal to one month's rent at the beginning of the lease. Most leases are for one-year terms, although you can sometimes find leases for six months.

One-bedroom apartments are a good choice for renters who want a little more room than offered by a studio apartment, but who don't have the budget or time necessary to maintain a larger suite. This could include newlywed couples, young professionals commuting to jobs in Chicago and retired couples.

One-bedroom apartments come in a variety of configurations. Some have one big living/dining/kitchen area; others are divided into smaller living spaces. Some of the downtown buildings offer floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brick walls and decorative moldings.

About 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

Rents: Expect to pay between $700 and $900 for a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin. The monthly rent usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but usually not heat or electricity. The exception to this is older buildings in the area that are still heated with a boiler system. In such cases, heat is included in the rent.

Size: You'll find one-bedroom apartments in Elgin that range from around 600 square feet to around 1,050 square feet.

Amenities: Those who rent one-bedroom apartments enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas. Downtown apartment buildings often feature unique amenities like rooftop decks.

Security: Most apartment complexes in Elgin provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot, secured underground parking or limited access building entrances.

Pets: Most complexes and buildings with one-bedroom apartments in Elgin permit small dogs and cats. Some require an additional deposit.

Attractions Near 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

There are plenty of things to see and do within the City of Elgin. The city is home to the 4,200-acre Poplar Creek Preserve as well as Grand Victoria riverboat casino. Many of the restored buildings downtown have been converted into restaurants and nightclubs. Of course, the many sports, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities offered in Chicago are just a short drive away.

Getting around Elgin is relatively easy. Interstate 90 cuts through the northern part of the city and connects Elgin to Chicago and its western suburbs. In addition, PACE provides local public bus service and Chicago's Metra system provides light rail service between Elgin and Chicago.

Living in a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin has a lot to offer, such as plenty of green spaces, interesting living spaces and easy access to jobs, education, shopping and entertainment in nearby Chicago.