29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 15
Elgin City Guide
Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apartments, some of which are located in the newly-renovated downtown shopping and entertainment district. Elgin is also home to a riverfront casino, a nice collection of city parks, two nature preserves and a popular public golf course. Living in Elgin is well-suited for budding professionals, moving up in their care
Elgin IL, is located on the banks of the Fox River, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago, and is home to around 110,000 residents. The city offers a diverse selection of one-bedroom apartments, some of which are located in the newly-renovated downtown shopping and entertainment district. Elgin is also home to a riverfront casino, a nice collection of city parks, two nature preserves and a popular public golf course. Living in Elgin is well-suited for budding professionals, moving up in their careers and newly married couples. It's easy to commute via public transportation between the city and nearby Chicago.
Renting an Apartment in Elgin, IL
One-bedroom apartments can be found throughout the city. There are a number of unique apartment buildings in the historic downtown area as well as units in landscaped communities in the outlying areas. Virtually all apartment complexes and buildings in Elgin require renters to pay a deposit equal to one month's rent at the beginning of the lease. Most leases are for one-year terms, although you can sometimes find leases for six months.
One-bedroom apartments are a good choice for renters who want a little more room than offered by a studio apartment, but who don't have the budget or time necessary to maintain a larger suite. This could include newlywed couples, young professionals commuting to jobs in Chicago and retired couples.
One-bedroom apartments come in a variety of configurations. Some have one big living/dining/kitchen area; others are divided into smaller living spaces. Some of the downtown buildings offer floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brick walls and decorative moldings.
About 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin
- Rents: Expect to pay between $700 and $900 for a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin. The monthly rent usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but usually not heat or electricity. The exception to this is older buildings in the area that are still heated with a boiler system. In such cases, heat is included in the rent.
- Size: You'll find one-bedroom apartments in Elgin that range from around 600 square feet to around 1,050 square feet.
- Amenities: Those who rent one-bedroom apartments enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas. Downtown apartment buildings often feature unique amenities like rooftop decks.
- Security: Most apartment complexes in Elgin provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot, secured underground parking or limited access building entrances.
- Pets: Most complexes and buildings with one-bedroom apartments in Elgin permit small dogs and cats. Some require an additional deposit.
Attractions Near 1-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin
There are plenty of things to see and do within the City of Elgin. The city is home to the 4,200-acre Poplar Creek Preserve as well as Grand Victoria riverboat casino. Many of the restored buildings downtown have been converted into restaurants and nightclubs. Of course, the many sports, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities offered in Chicago are just a short drive away.
Getting around Elgin is relatively easy. Interstate 90 cuts through the northern part of the city and connects Elgin to Chicago and its western suburbs. In addition, PACE provides local public bus service and Chicago's Metra system provides light rail service between Elgin and Chicago.
Living in a one-bedroom apartment in Elgin has a lot to offer, such as plenty of green spaces, interesting living spaces and easy access to jobs, education, shopping and entertainment in nearby Chicago.
June 2020 Elgin Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Elgin Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Elgin rents held steady over the past month
Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Elgin, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Elgin.
- While Elgin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.