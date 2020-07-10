Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
71 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gifford Park
307 North St
307 North Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Townhouse - Property Id: 315047 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315047 Property Id 315047 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912993)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
520 Lawrence Ave Main floor
520 Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
2br, very accesible and well located apartment - Property Id: 94161 Recently decorated w/spacious brand new kitchen, brand new appliances, clean basement and well located closed to Sherman Hospital, ECC, Grand Casino Victoria, The library and the

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2134 Vernon Drive
2134 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex with large fenced in backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Large eat-in kitchen and full unfinished basement with hookups for washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Duplex

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Creek Southwest
1816 W Highland Ave Unit C
1816 West Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1189 sqft
Roomy condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Unit features a laundry room with washer & dryer plus a deck that runs across the entire front of the unit and a 2 car (tandem) garage.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 Greenridge Road
32 Green Ridge Road, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Greenridge Road in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
908 High St
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 2 Bdr House - Wing Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 118386 Remodeled unfurnished house for rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath., front room, remodeled kitchen, dining room, family room, partial basement with laundry with access to 1 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Century Oaks
1012 Meadow Ln
1012 Meadow Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
297 Chaparral Cir
297 Chaparral Circle, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Make your appointment today to view this spacious, ranch style duplex highlighted by hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings! Enjoy the cool evenings cuddled-up in the family room next to the warm fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
671 North Fieldcrest Drive
671 Fieldcrest Dr, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1555 sqft
Recently Remodeled 1/2 Duplex in Great Area! Open Floor Plan! Large Kitchen w/Custom Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Ceramic Floor & Newer Appliances! Large Living Room w/Fireplace! Dining Room w/SGD to Patio! Newer Neutral Carpet & Paint

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms.Sliding Glass doors to patio.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

July 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Elgin rents held steady over the past month

Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Elgin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Elgin's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

