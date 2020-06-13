143 Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.

1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Carpentersville
Verified

$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
620 Kane Street
620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom.

1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask

Copper Oaks
1 Unit Available
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Results within 5 miles of Carpentersville
Verified

26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.

Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

Median Rent in Carpentersville

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Carpentersville is $1,019, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,199.
Studio
$878
1 Bed
$1,019
2 Beds
$1,199
3+ Beds
$1,534
City GuideCarpentersville
Trying to get a burger today but paying tomorrow? Nice try, Wimpy, but it won't fly in Carpentersville. With a motto like "building a better tomorrow today," you know they mean business.

Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July.

Moving to Carpentersville

Renting an apartment in Carpentersville is still a little on the expensive side compared to the Illinois median. Just to make things more challenging for you, the percentage of available rental properties is a mere 2%, meaning that vacant apartments are pretty limited. If you have a solid game plan, you should be able to find a good apartment in Carpentersville without too much of a headache. Simply follow the tips we will outline below.

Check Online Listings One of the first things you can do is look at the online listings for available rental properties in Carpentersville to familiarize yourself with the potential cost of apartments and the types of available apartments (e.g. two-bedroom, three-bedroom, etc.). You can also hire a real estate agent to help your scour the village for a suitable rental home. If you are able, you might also try visiting the area and looking around to see if there are any “for rent” signs for apartments that haven't been listed online. Who knows? You might score a sweet rental property this way.

Call Before Visiting If you find a place you are interested in, call the apartment manager or landlord to find out what you need and ask some questions about the place. For instance, you could ask about the condition of the apartment, the types of rules they have, the available amenities and other important questions.

Ask About Fido A lot of people have pets. Some people even have more than one. If you fall into this category, ask questions regarding the types of rules the management has regarding pets, if they even allow any to step paw on their property. In some instances, pet owners will have to put down a security deposit on their pets. Calling ahead to find out the policies will save you a lot of time spent running from one apartment to the next.

What About Parking? A car is a necessity, rather than a luxury, in Carpentersville. Even though the village provides public bus service, the wait time during non-rush hour is quite lengthy, and you could spend valuable hours just getting from point A to point B. If you do have one, make sure your apartment will have adequate parking space to accommodate your vehicle. One thing you should bear in mind is that the commute for most Carpentersvillagers is quite long, ranging from 30 to 40 minutes.

Requirements Most landlords will need a security deposit, a minimum of the first month’s rent, proof of employment or income and one or two references. You will also be asked to fill out a rental application form and agree to a credit check.

Where to Live in Carpentersville

Village Center: Like most villages, Carpentersville has a village center, which is the heart of the village and where you are most likely to find stores, a bank, bus stop, community center and worship center.

II/Randall Rd: This is one of the most affordable parts of Carpentersville. Due to the inexpensivehousing here in relation to other neighborhoods in Carpentersville, the available rental property is very, very low, more like 0.8%!

Sandbloom Rd/Bolz Rd: The medium rental property price for this part of Carpentersville is higher than some of the nearby ‘hoods, with a lot more vacancies for rental property than the II/Randall Rd area. $$$

Life in Carpentersville

Carpentersville is a thriving village, but it obviously has a slower pace than most cities and towns. Those looking for an active nightlife will be disappointed, but those looking for a serene place to relax will enjoy the village.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Carpentersville?
In Carpentersville, the median rent is $878 for a studio, $1,019 for a 1-bedroom, $1,199 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,534 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carpentersville, check out our monthly Carpentersville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Carpentersville?
Some of the colleges located in the Carpentersville area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Carpentersville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carpentersville from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

