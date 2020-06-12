82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
153 Dawson Dr
153 Dawson Dr, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome with many upgrades.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
889 Jefferson Avenue
889 Jefferson Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1450 Plymouth Lane
1450 Plymouth Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Great Location - Great Amenities. Nice fourth floor unit with two bedrooms - 1 bath - open floor plan and efficient layout. Sliding glass doors to private balcony. Laundry on same floor and storage space across the hall.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
311 LILAC Lane
311 Lilac Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1st FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE AS OF 07/01/2020.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD

Located in the northern part of the state, Elgin, Illinois is an easy 35 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Having a two-bedroom apartment in the City of Elgin means there's always rooms for guests who want to visit this quaint area just north of the Windy City. One of the fastest-growing cities in Kane County, Elgin has a little something for everyone. From stately Victorian mansions to townhomes and apartments, Elgin real estate is as diverse as its population.

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

Two-bedroom apartments are plentiful in Elgin and vary in size and style. With prices of approximately $900 per month at the low end and upwards of $1,700 at the high end, renters in Elgin can expect to pay average two-bedroom rents of around $1,400 per month, depending on square footage and location. Amenities also play a role, so expect to pay more for floor plans that include a washer/dryer, covered parking, extra storage and a health club. Two-bedroom units are available in multi-level apartment buildings and apartment complexes with garages and outside entrances, as well as in duplex homes and flats.

Things to Do in Elgin

Being in such close proximity to the Magnificent Mile isn't the only advantage of living in Elgin. Elgin boasts its own vibrant and growing downtown area and arts community. Voted an All-American City, Elgin is commonly known as the "City in the Suburbs." It is home to more than 1,600 acres of parks, as well as 4,000 acres of forest preserve. This makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors while being part of all that is great about city living. Canoeing, fishing, equestrian trails, hiking, biking and golf are just some of the activities available to residents and guests of the area.

Although it's close to Chicago, there are so many things to see and do in Elgin, the city is its own best attraction. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Victoria Casino are popular evening activities, while the Elgin History Museum and the Riverside Drive Promenade make for fun daytime outings. And during the first weekend in August, Elgin hosts Art and Soul on the Fox, a juried fine art show that features local artists, craftsmen and regional entertainment, as well as activities for kids.

Getting Around in Elgin

Major highways, walkable streetscapes and plenty of public transportation make getting around Elgin easy. On-street and off-street parking offers plenty of options for drivers to Elgin. Two-hour on-street parking is recommended for those visiting the business and shopping districts, and there are also a number of 30-minute quick-stop parking spaces throughout the city. Off-street parking is suggested for longer-term parking needs or for employee parking. Apartment dwellers and other residents are permitted to park on the street overnight, but they are encouraged to use off-street parking whenever possible for overnight parking needs to make way for regular nightly street maintenance.

So, if you're looking for a great two-bedroom apartment home that offers the best of the big city in the heart of the suburbs, look no further than Elgin.

June 2020 Elgin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elgin rents held steady over the past month

Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Elgin, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Elgin.
    • While Elgin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

