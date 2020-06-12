82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL

Located in the northern part of the state, Elgin, Illinois is an easy 35 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Having a two-bedroom apartment in the City of Elgin means there's always rooms for guests who want to visit this quaint area just north of the Windy City. One of the fastest-growing cities in Kane County, Elgin has a little something for everyone. From stately Victorian mansions to townhomes and apartments, Elgin real estate is as diverse as its population.

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin

Two-bedroom apartments are plentiful in Elgin and vary in size and style. With prices of approximately $900 per month at the low end and upwards of $1,700 at the high end, renters in Elgin can expect to pay average two-bedroom rents of around $1,400 per month, depending on square footage and location. Amenities also play a role, so expect to pay more for floor plans that include a washer/dryer, covered parking, extra storage and a health club. Two-bedroom units are available in multi-level apartment buildings and apartment complexes with garages and outside entrances, as well as in duplex homes and flats.

Things to Do in Elgin

Being in such close proximity to the Magnificent Mile isn't the only advantage of living in Elgin. Elgin boasts its own vibrant and growing downtown area and arts community. Voted an All-American City, Elgin is commonly known as the "City in the Suburbs." It is home to more than 1,600 acres of parks, as well as 4,000 acres of forest preserve. This makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors while being part of all that is great about city living. Canoeing, fishing, equestrian trails, hiking, biking and golf are just some of the activities available to residents and guests of the area.

Although it's close to Chicago, there are so many things to see and do in Elgin, the city is its own best attraction. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Victoria Casino are popular evening activities, while the Elgin History Museum and the Riverside Drive Promenade make for fun daytime outings. And during the first weekend in August, Elgin hosts Art and Soul on the Fox, a juried fine art show that features local artists, craftsmen and regional entertainment, as well as activities for kids.

Getting Around in Elgin

Major highways, walkable streetscapes and plenty of public transportation make getting around Elgin easy. On-street and off-street parking offers plenty of options for drivers to Elgin. Two-hour on-street parking is recommended for those visiting the business and shopping districts, and there are also a number of 30-minute quick-stop parking spaces throughout the city. Off-street parking is suggested for longer-term parking needs or for employee parking. Apartment dwellers and other residents are permitted to park on the street overnight, but they are encouraged to use off-street parking whenever possible for overnight parking needs to make way for regular nightly street maintenance.

So, if you're looking for a great two-bedroom apartment home that offers the best of the big city in the heart of the suburbs, look no further than Elgin.