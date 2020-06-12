82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elgin, IL
Elgin City Guide
Located in the northern part of the state, Elgin, Illinois is an easy 35 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Having a two-bedroom apartment in the City of Elgin means there's always rooms for guests who want to visit this quaint area just north of the Windy City. One of the fastest-growing cities in Kane County, Elgin has a little something for everyone. From stately Victorian mansions to townhomes and apartments, Elgin real estate is as diverse as its population. ## Two-Bedroom Apartments
Two-Bedroom Apartments in Elgin
Two-bedroom apartments are plentiful in Elgin and vary in size and style. With prices of approximately $900 per month at the low end and upwards of $1,700 at the high end, renters in Elgin can expect to pay average two-bedroom rents of around $1,400 per month, depending on square footage and location. Amenities also play a role, so expect to pay more for floor plans that include a washer/dryer, covered parking, extra storage and a health club. Two-bedroom units are available in multi-level apartment buildings and apartment complexes with garages and outside entrances, as well as in duplex homes and flats.
Things to Do in Elgin
Being in such close proximity to the Magnificent Mile isn't the only advantage of living in Elgin. Elgin boasts its own vibrant and growing downtown area and arts community. Voted an All-American City, Elgin is commonly known as the "City in the Suburbs." It is home to more than 1,600 acres of parks, as well as 4,000 acres of forest preserve. This makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors while being part of all that is great about city living. Canoeing, fishing, equestrian trails, hiking, biking and golf are just some of the activities available to residents and guests of the area.
Although it's close to Chicago, there are so many things to see and do in Elgin, the city is its own best attraction. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Victoria Casino are popular evening activities, while the Elgin History Museum and the Riverside Drive Promenade make for fun daytime outings. And during the first weekend in August, Elgin hosts Art and Soul on the Fox, a juried fine art show that features local artists, craftsmen and regional entertainment, as well as activities for kids.
Getting Around in Elgin
Major highways, walkable streetscapes and plenty of public transportation make getting around Elgin easy. On-street and off-street parking offers plenty of options for drivers to Elgin. Two-hour on-street parking is recommended for those visiting the business and shopping districts, and there are also a number of 30-minute quick-stop parking spaces throughout the city. Off-street parking is suggested for longer-term parking needs or for employee parking. Apartment dwellers and other residents are permitted to park on the street overnight, but they are encouraged to use off-street parking whenever possible for overnight parking needs to make way for regular nightly street maintenance.
So, if you're looking for a great two-bedroom apartment home that offers the best of the big city in the heart of the suburbs, look no further than Elgin.
June 2020 Elgin Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Elgin Rent Report. Elgin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elgin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Elgin rents held steady over the past month
Elgin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elgin stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. Elgin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Elgin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Elgin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Elgin, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Elgin is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Elgin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Elgin.
- While Elgin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Elgin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Elgin.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.